Earth Day 2022 Cleaning Up Our Big Sioux River Is Up to Us!

Several years ago I was honored to be asked to do a live broadcast from the Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup. The purpose, of course, was to encourage people to come down and help pick up garbage and recyclables along the banks of the Big Sioux.

And, Sioux Falls residents came out in droves!

There are people in our area who have no trouble leaving their garbage on the river greenway.  In fact, just a few of the items that show up include; bags of trash, tires and appliances, sports equipment, and even shoes and clothing, that are dumped in the river or along the banks!

But, there are also people who want a clean, river greenway and recreation trail environment for everyone. These are the people who will be at the 7th Annual Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup, the day after Earth Day, this Saturday, April 23, from 10 AM to Noon.

The Earth Day theme this year is "Invest in Our Planet" and this is a perfect way to do it.

You don't need to pre-register, but it would be appreciated. The cleanup is going on at 8 different locations along the bike trail and you can register for one or more locations.

You'll be asked to sign a waiver before you start, and the park staff will remind you to be extra careful.

Gloves, trash bags, and maps will be provided. All you have to add is your desire to beautify our city. Over the years, this project which celebrates the Earth Day initiative has removed thousands of pounds of trash from the banks of the Big Sioux.

If only people would stop dumping the garbage in the first place.

For more information and to pre-register, see the Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup.

