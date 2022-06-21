Details For 9th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Riverfest

Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 20, 2022 for the 9th annual Downtown Sioux Falls (DTSF) Riverfest.

Riverfest is a live music, outdoor event in downtown Sioux Falls along the river.

DTSF describes the event, "Party on the Big Sioux River at Downtown Riverfest, with live music, kids activities, food trucks, cold drinks, retail vendors, canoe rides, live art, and more."

Riverfest is usually set up along the Big Sioux River by Cherapa Place and across the river near Raven Industries. However, this year, due to construction, there is a venue change!

This year's event will take place at Fawick Park. Riverfest will be partying with the statue of David!

Riverfest will take place from 5 pm until 11 pm.

The musical lineup and vendors have not yet been announced.

Stay tuned!