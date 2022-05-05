2022 Levitt at the Falls Season Announced
The first concert of 50 FREE shows at the Levitt Shell in downtown Sioux Falls will take place on Friday, June 3rd.
That performance will kick off the 2022 season!
Live music every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening through Saturday, September 10th.
- June 3 - The Burroughs
- June 4- The Cover Fold
- June 9- Sonia De Los Santos
- June 10- Carrie Newcomer
- June 11- D'DAT
- June 16- Avery Grouws Band
- June 17- Toronzo Cannon
- June 18- Brody Ray
- June 23- Inez Barlatier
- June 24- Brian Hanegan Quintet
- June 25- Joropo Band
- June 30- Britnee Kellogg
- July 1- Danielle Nicole
- July 2- The Yawpers
- July 7- Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra
- July 8- Dessa
- July 9- A Visual Sound 6 p.m. (movie screening)
- July 9- Mee Me @ The Altar
- July 14- Miss Myra and the Moonshiners
- July 15- The Kris Lager Band
- July 16- The New Respects
- July 21- Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience
- July 22- The Nadas
- July 23- The Wilder Blue
- July 28- Socks in the Frying Pan
- July 29- Bette Smith
- July 30- Brule
- August 4- Nate Botsford
- August 5- Chapel Hart
- August 6- Janitor Bob and the Armchair Cowbooys
- August 11- Eddie gV
- August 12- Hot Club of Cowtown
- August 13- The Po' Ramblin' Boys
- August 18- Sophia Beatty
- August 19- Kuinka
- August 20- Lemon Bucket Orkestra
- August 25- Jazzed Up Big Band
- August 26- Everyday Everybody
- August 27- Eliza Blue
- September 1- Parranderos Latin Combo
- September 2- Making Movies
- September 3- Kory and the Fireflies
- September 8- Roanoke
- September 9- Mae Estes
- September 10- Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats
There will also be five Saturday morning concerts for kids and families. Lawn opens at 10 am and music starts at 10:30.
- June 10- Sonia De Los Santos: A Celebration of Latin America
- June 24- Ayiti: Stories and Songs from Haiti
- July 8- Jazz for Kids
- July 22- Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience: Creole 4 Kidz!
- August 5- The Secret Agency
This year's lineup will include a new event! Innoskate will be July 7-9! This event is complete with skate demonstrations, a mobile skate park, learn to skate sessions, an arts alley, vendors, and the best trick contest. There will also be panels with pro and Olympic skateboarders, scientists, and inventors, and a screening of the movie A Visual Sound with Chris Pastras and Jason Lee!
Innoskate will also include live music, of course! Headliners are Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra, Dessa, and Meet Me @ The Altar!
The lawn opens at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. for all shows. Seating is first come first served. You can bring your own lawn chair or blanket or you can rent a chair for $5. Umbrellas are not allowed.
Patrons are allowed to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. Outside alcohol is not allowed, however, it will be for purchase at the Levitt concession stands to those 21 and over. Smoking is not allowed.
All shows are family-friendly and pets are allowed.
In the event of a cancellation, check the Levitt Shell website or Facebook page for updates.
Levitt Shell Sioux Falls
Restaurants That Are Dog Friendly In Sioux Falls