2022 Levitt at the Falls Season Announced

The first concert of 50 FREE shows at the Levitt Shell in downtown Sioux Falls will take place on Friday, June 3rd.

That performance will kick off the 2022 season!

Get our free mobile app

Live music every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening through Saturday, September 10th.

June 3 - The Burroughs

June 4- The Cover Fold

June 9- Sonia De Los Santos

June 10- Carrie Newcomer

June 11- D'DAT

June 16- Avery Grouws Band

June 17- Toronzo Cannon

June 18- Brody Ray

June 23- Inez Barlatier

June 24- Brian Hanegan Quintet

June 25- Joropo Band

June 30- Britnee Kellogg

July 1- Danielle Nicole

July 2- The Yawpers

July 7- Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra

July 8- Dessa

July 9- A Visual Sound 6 p.m. (movie screening)

July 9- Mee Me @ The Altar

July 14- Miss Myra and the Moonshiners

July 15- The Kris Lager Band

July 16- The New Respects

July 21- Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience

July 22- The Nadas

July 23- The Wilder Blue

July 28- Socks in the Frying Pan

July 29- Bette Smith

July 30- Brule

August 4- Nate Botsford

August 5- Chapel Hart

August 6- Janitor Bob and the Armchair Cowbooys

August 11- Eddie gV

August 12- Hot Club of Cowtown

August 13- The Po' Ramblin' Boys

August 18- Sophia Beatty

August 19- Kuinka

August 20- Lemon Bucket Orkestra

August 25- Jazzed Up Big Band

August 26- Everyday Everybody

August 27- Eliza Blue

September 1- Parranderos Latin Combo

September 2- Making Movies

September 3- Kory and the Fireflies

September 8- Roanoke

September 9- Mae Estes

September 10- Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats

There will also be five Saturday morning concerts for kids and families. Lawn opens at 10 am and music starts at 10:30.

June 10- Sonia De Los Santos: A Celebration of Latin America

June 24- Ayiti: Stories and Songs from Haiti

July 8- Jazz for Kids

July 22- Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience: Creole 4 Kidz!

August 5- The Secret Agency

This year's lineup will include a new event! Innoskate will be July 7-9! This event is complete with skate demonstrations, a mobile skate park, learn to skate sessions, an arts alley, vendors, and the best trick contest. There will also be panels with pro and Olympic skateboarders, scientists, and inventors, and a screening of the movie A Visual Sound with Chris Pastras and Jason Lee!

Innoskate will also include live music, of course! Headliners are Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra, Dessa, and Meet Me @ The Altar!

The lawn opens at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. for all shows. Seating is first come first served. You can bring your own lawn chair or blanket or you can rent a chair for $5. Umbrellas are not allowed.

Patrons are allowed to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. Outside alcohol is not allowed, however, it will be for purchase at the Levitt concession stands to those 21 and over. Smoking is not allowed.

All shows are family-friendly and pets are allowed.

In the event of a cancellation, check the Levitt Shell website or Facebook page for updates.

Levitt Shell Sioux Falls