Just outside of Omaha, Nebraska is a town called Springfield. In that town of Springfield is a vineyard and brewery called Soaring Wings.

Soaring Wings is family-owned by a husband and wife named Jim and Sharon Shaw.

Get our free mobile app

The name Soaring Wings comes from Jim's former life flying for the military and commercially.

Soaring Wings has won over 300 awards at various wine competitions.

Soarings Wings started in 2001 with the purchase of the land. The grapes were planted shortly thereafter. The first wine was made in 2003 and the tasting room opened in 2004. The party room and deck were finished in 2006. Then Soaring Wings began brewing beer in 2011.

Soaring Wings can be rented out for various occasions including weddings, birthday parties, holiday parties, or reunions.

Every weekend in the Summer the lawn is open for live music on Friday nights and Sunday afternoons. No beverages are allowed to be brought in, but you can bring your own food. Great idea to pack a picnic and enjoy the scenery.

I had the opportunity to enjoy a Friday evening at Soaring Wings and it really is a beautiful area.

We decided to bring in a Nebraska delicacy to enjoy with our Soaring Wings beverages. The Sparkling Brianna paired nicely with Runza!

The pictures don't show it, but it was rather chilly this particular evening. We still made the best of it!