5 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle Burgers You Have To Try

We are officially halfway through the 9th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle. There are only a few more weeks to consume all 27 burgers in this year's battle...I know that’s a lot of meat! I

Prior to the curtain closing on this year’s 9th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle competition, there are five burgers in this year's competition that you must try before voting ends. The burgers on this list come from some of the finest local restaurants and breweries in Downtown Sioux Falls. Trust me, your taste buds will thank me later!

These are the five burgers you just have to devour during the 9th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle before it's too late!

5 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle Burgers

There have been a lot of outstanding burgers in this year's competition. Other reviews of this year's burgers are available including favorites from PAve, Minervas, Wiley's, and Monk's Ale House.

Keep eating all these great burgers, yum!

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: