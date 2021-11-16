Did You Know There’s A Secret Brunch Spot In Sioux Falls?

Whenever people want to enjoy Sunday Brunch, they usually think of establishments like Granite City, Josiah's Coffeehouse & Café, and the Phillips Avenue Diner. A local brewery doesn’t immediately come to one’s mind when considering places to visit for brunch.

Well, believe it or not, there is a favorite, local brewery in downtown Sioux Falls that serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. The surprise brunch location in Sioux Falls...Monk's Ale House!

Get our free mobile app

That's right! This local brewery has a menu that goes beyond the brews on tap. Located on East 8th Street in Downtown Sioux Falls, Monk's Ale House offers a complete brunch menu that is served from 11 AM until 3 PM on Saturdays and Sundays. Brunch items on the menu include Biscuits & Gravy and "The Works" with eggs, Canadian bacon, gravy, biscuits, and hollandaise.

Christine Manika (TSM)

The brunch option I decided to try on the Monk's Ale House menu was the Breakfast Pizza.

Christine Manika (TSM)

If you're in the mood for pizza in the morning, the Breakfast Pizza from Monk's Ale House is the perfect breakfast fare. There is just the right amount of cheese that pairs nicely with the eggs. Brunch fans can even enjoy this breakfast pizza with bacon, sausage, or both! Trust me, this pizza is part of a deliciously balanced meal.

Of course, brunch usually requires a tasty mimosa. Monk's Ale House offers bottomless mimosas and "beermosas." A “beermosa” is your choice of beer with orange juice. Citrus beers are highly recommended for this particular beverage.

The next time you're looking for a top-notch brunch spot in Sioux Falls, visit Monk's Ale House and give the brunch menu a try!

Trending From Results-Townsquare Sioux Falls:

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants