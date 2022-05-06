Which is South Dakota’s Most Popular Brunch Cocktail?

You can't beat a good brunch, especially when you're gathering for a special occasion like Mother's Day.

And while the food and fellowship are obviously the top priorities of the event, what you wash your brunch down with is an essential part of the process.

So when it comes to picking out the perfect cocktail to complement brunch, which is the go-to choice in South Dakota?

Eat This, Not That turned to the research team from Shane Co. who examined the search data of the most popular brunch cocktails to find out what each state craved the most.

In the Mount Rushmore State apparently we like to keep things simple with a two-ingredient drink that's only been around since the late 1970s.

It's the Fuzzy Navel, which was first mentioned in print in 1979 and rose to popularity in 1984 when National Distillers launched DeKuyper Original Peachtree, the first peach flavor schnapps sold in the United States.

FUZZY NAVEL RECIPE (Liquor.com)

3 ounces peach schnapps

3 ounces orange juice, freshly squeezed

Add the peach schnapps and orange juice into a highball glass over ice, and stir briefly to combine. Garnish with an orange slice.

South Dakota was the only state where the Funny Navel was the brunch drink of choice.

Overall, 31 of the 50 states settled in on one of six drinks:

Screwdriver (14 states - Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia)

Mimosa (4 states - Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Texas)

Tequila Sunrise (4 states - Alaska, Arizona, Indiana, South Carolina)

Irish Coffee (3 states - Colorado, Delaware, Virginia)

Sangria (3 states - Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey)

Sex on the Beach (3 states - Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota)

