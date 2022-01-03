It is January in Sioux Falls so the battle has begun! The Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle that is!

This year there are a whopping 27 participating restaurants, which means 27 burgers to choose from! More about all those burgers, here.

My first burger this year was the 'Le Fred' from Pave.

Pave is located downtown at 130 South Phillips Avenue in Sioux Fals.

The 'Le Fred' is described as, "Prime rib beef blend, candied bacon, pickled onions, butter lettuce, roasted pepper cheese sauce, cajun aioli, on a buttered brioche bun."

I gotta say this started the bar high. A great burger to start. The main ingredient that stuck out to me right away was the roasted pepper cheese sauce. *chef's kiss*

The one topping that had me a little worried was the pickled onions, but guess what? I guess I like pickled onions! Pleasantly surprising addition.

I know the side dishes aren't technically being judged, but I just love that Pave has tots. Always love a good tot!

We asked where the name 'Le Fred' comes from and were told it is supposed to refer to someone who might be a regular at a bar, just ya know, a Fred.

This year, I have two burger buddies and it is interesting how between the three of us we all find different things we like and don't like with each burger.

For example, I loved the cheese sauce on 'Le Fred', but my friend didn't feel like she tasted much cheese at all.

