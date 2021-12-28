Best Donut in the World is Found in Centerville, South Dakota
If you really want something in life you have to be willing to sacrifice and work hard to get it. I sacrificed 45 minutes of sleep and woke up extra early and persevered through the long drive to Centerville to get some Zebra Donuts at the Royal Bake Shop.
Why would I make a 40-minute drive just for donuts? They aren't just donuts.
To the unenlightened, a Zebra Donut, which is a trademarked product of the Royal Bake Shop, is a glazed donut made up of both regular and chocolate batter. It then gets the familiar icy glaze and finally a perfectly delicious chocolate frosting.
So, yeah, I thought they were worth getting up extra early, getting some prep work done, and driving 40 minutes each way to get the Zebras.
I grew up with these donuts. The Beresford, South Dakota gas station I worked at in high school got a delivery of donuts from the shop every morning and made sure I got one of the two that were in the box. Okay, I usually ate both of them.
South Dakota may be the birthplace of chislic but I could not care less about chislic when it comes to my love of the Zebra. If you don't think they are the best donut you've ever had, you're probably wrong.
