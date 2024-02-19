Centerville Leaps to Top Spot in Latest SD Girls Hoops Poll

The road of a basketball season is long and windy.

We're coming down the home stretch of the South Dakota Girls and Boys High School hoops seasons, and there's another newly minted top team in the latest rankings.

Fresh off of a 2-0 week, Centerville made the jump in the Girls B rankings from #2 to #1 following a loss by Ethan to Freeman.

All of the other classes in both Girls and Boys hoops had the same top teams from a week ago, although there was change throughout the polls:

Boys

Class AA

1. Mitchell (18) 17-1 90 1

2. Harrisburg 14-3 70 2

3. Brandon Valley 14-3 56 3

4. Washington 11-7 26 5

5. Roosevelt 12-6 14 4

Receiving votes: Stevens 10, Watertown 4.

Class A

1. SF Christian (18) 18-0 90 1

2. Hamlin 17-3 69 2

3. Pine Ridge 18-1 51 3

4. Dakota Valley 16-2 37 4

5. Sioux Valley 18-2 20 5

Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 2, Hot Springs 1.

Class B

1. Castlewood (9) 17-3 80 1

2. White River (8) 17-2 77 2

3. De Smet (1) 17-3 53 3

4. Wessington Springs 18-1 30 4

5. Howard 17-3 15 RV

Receiving votes: Leola/Frederick Area 10, Viborg-Hurley 4, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (18) 18-0 90 1

2. Mitchell 17-1 67 2

3. Brandon Valley 14-3 58 3

4. Jefferson 14-4 35 4

5. Pierre 12-6 12 RV

Receiving votes: Spearfish 5, Harrisburg 3.

Class A

1. Flandreau (16) 20-0 87 1

2. Mahpiya Luta (2) 19-0 65 2

3. SF Christian 17-2 53 3

4. Sisseton 18-1 36 4

5. Tea Area 16-4 19 5

Receiving votes: Wagner 6, Vermillion 3, Belle Fourche 1.

Class B

1. Centerville (11) 18-2 81 2

2. Ethan (7) 18-2 73 1

3. Harding County 19-0 49 3

4. Arlington 18-2 34 5

5. Wall 16-4 17 4

Receiving votes: Lyman 14, Freeman 1, Warner 1.

We're just now getting underway with postseason basketball. Stay tuned to Overtime with Bert Remien this week for updates on Girls and Boys high school playoff basketball!

