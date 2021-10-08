Going Out? Here Are 10 Weekend Hot-Spots In Sioux Falls

The City of Sioux Falls really has a little bit of everything for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking for a night out with your friends or relaxing with your family, this city has you covered.

There are so many local bars and restaurants to explore how do you choose just one? Well, apparently that process is a little bit easier thanks to Lyft. The ride-sharing service recently conducted a survey to find where the "most visited nightlife spots" are in Sioux Falls. These results are based on the passenger's final destination. Looking at this list from Lyft, people in Sioux Falls are really going all over town.

There are 10 nightlife establishments that people really like to visit out of all the hangout spots in town. The hotspots on Lyft's list include Wiley's, Lucky's Bar, Club David, Icon Lounge, Remedy Brewing Company, JL Beers, R Wine Bar, The Market, Falls Landing Restaurant, and Wine Time On Main.

Summer may be over, but these are the top five places from Lyft's list that are heating up in Sioux Falls.

What are your favorite nightlife places in Sioux Falls?