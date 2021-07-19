“O” So Good at Wileys Announces Opening Day In Sioux Falls

Chef Omar and his crew from “O” So Good really do not slow down when it comes to making big moves.

Just in case you haven’t heard the news, the spirit and southern cooking style of “O” So Good will be featured in the Wileys' kitchen this summer. Omar tells viewers in a Facebook video that the owners of Wileys want to get their kitchen "up and going again." This partnership will establish that goal and keep the “O” So Good dream alive.

I don't know about you but ever since my visit to “O” So Good I've been on the edge of my seat waiting to hear when the restaurant fare will officially be available in Sioux Falls! To my surprise, Chef Omar made the exciting announcement at the end of last week on Facebook.

Get our free mobile app

In the post, Chef Omar shared a selfie of him with a food truck delivery in the background. He tells the fans of “O” So Good that this is the first of many delivery trucks full of food. Oh...and that “O” So Good at Wileys will officially be open on Sunday, August 1st!

This great, new partnership will allow more people to come into Wileys to enjoy great food and experience another terrific local establishment that downtown Sioux Falls has to offer. This also opens Wileys' doors to anyone who is under 21-years-old. "We'll be our own separate entity inside of Wileys. They're 100% on board and want to make it happen. The deal they gave me is a deal I couldn't refuse," explains Omar in a previous Facebook video.

I think I can speak for a lot of people when I say we are so excited to taste more of Chef Omar's food because yes...it is "oh so good." Check out some food you might be tasting in “O” So Good at Wileys by visiting this story.

Personally, I can't wait for those hushpuppies! Chef Omar, can I get a huge doggie bag to go?