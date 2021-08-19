“O” So Good’s Owner Has A New Gig In Sioux Falls

It was only last week when Chef Omar of “O” So Good announced on the restaurant's Facebook page that he and his family were officially stepping away from the restaurant business. This also meant the new partnership between Wileys and “O” So Good would end just shortly after opening the bar's kitchen a few weeks ago.

Despite leaving behind the “O” So Good restaurant and Wileys, Chef O hinted that his journey in the food industry was not over yet. Now, Chef O's dream is still alive right here in Sioux Falls.

If you're still craving some of Chef Omar's delicious food, you can still taste the goodness in Sioux Falls at the Washington Pavilion! Just ask for HEAD CHEF OMAR!

Dakota News Now is reporting that Chef O recently landed a new Head Chef position at the Washington Pavilion. According to the recent report, Chef O's job at the Washington Pavilion allows him to "oversee the catering and banquet operations along with helping run the day-to-day kitchen at Leonardo’s Cafe."

For the people at the Washington Pavilion, it was a simple decision to hire Chef O. Over the course of the 90-minute interview, Jason Pfitzer of the Washington Pavilion said Chef O really "emerged as the winning candidate" for the role.

Chef O says it has not been an easy journey. However, he could not be more thrilled about his new position at the Washington Pavilion. Chef O tells Dakota News Now," My family is very excited. My boss and even the CEO, were even saying there’s some good excitement throughout the back offices. It was really nice to hear. I need more positive in my life than negative.” This is great news for Chef O and his family!

