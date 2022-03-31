Classic Rockers Three Dog Night Coming to Sioux Falls
Classic rockers Three Dog Night Makes a return to the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls on July 7, 2022. The band, formed in 1967, has had 21 Top-40 hits and is on tour this summer.
Three Dog Night shot to instant stardom with their hit 'Joy to the World.'
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at the Washington Pavilion box office or direct online here. Simply scroll down to July 7 and hit buy tickets.
B102.7 is also giving you a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets. Sign up here and good luck!
Three Dog Night maintains an aggressive, year-round touring schedule of over 90 dates a year. The hit filled concerts are performed for generation-spanning audiences by Danny Hutton (founder/lead vocalist) and Michael Allsup (guitar) with Paul Kingery (bass/vocals), Pat Bautz (drums),) David Morgan (vocals) and Howard Lavarea (keyboards).
3 Dog Night timeframe:
Show: Three Dog Night at Washington Pavilion
Show Date: Thursday, July 7, 2022
Pre-sale: Thursday, April 7 @ 10am – 10pm
Public On-sale: Friday, April 8 @ 10am
And one more thing (because this is asked...a lot)…where did the name "Three Dog Night" come from? According to Wikipedia, the name came from vocalist Danny Hutton's girlfriend, June Fairchild.
"After reading a magazine article about Aboriginal Australians, in which it was explained that on cold nights they would customarily sleep in a hole in the ground while embracing a dingo, a native species of wild dog. On colder nights they would sleep with two dogs and, if the night were freezing, it was a "three dog night".
Ok...that makes sense. Enjoy the show!