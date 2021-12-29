Do You Know The Concerts Coming To Sioux Falls In 2022?

It's kind of surreal to think that for almost the past two years attending concerts was a foreign concept to the world. Gathering in large crowds appeared to be a distant memory. As we move into 2022, hopefully this old reality will become a common practice again.

Now that the world is continuing life and adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, artists and music groups feel comfortable enough to head back out on the road to perform. They are traveling to cities across the country including right here in Sioux Falls.

Some of the biggest names in the music industry are stopping in Sioux Falls to bring the house down with their latest hits as well as their old time favorites. 2022 is going to be a huge concert party for venues like the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, The District, and The Washington Pavilion.

So what concerts are happening in Sioux Falls in 2022? Take a look at this all-star lineup to see who's taking the stage right here in our great city.

2022 Sioux Falls Concerts

This list will change throughout the year, but these are the top shows so far. 2022 is going to be full of great music. I can already tell!

