The Differences Between East River and West River South Dakota
The Missouri River nearly cuts South Dakota into two perfect halves often known as East River and West River. That waterway is also the dividing line for many things in our state.
With the exception of eight months in Denver, I have lived in South Dakota for my entire life. Five of those years were spent in Spearfish and Rapid City so I have a fairly good grasp of the main differences between the two halves of the state.
East River VS. West River South Dakota Roads
East River has roads everywhere neatly arranged in one-mile squares
Not counting the cities, there are a total of 10 roads in all of West River.
East River VS. West River South Dakota Snakes
East River there are garter snakes and they are harmless.
West River has Prairie Rattlesnakes that can kill you.
East River VS. West River South Dakota Tourism
West River has the Badlands and the Black Hills.
East River has some neat stuff to see, but its biggest contribution to state tourism is the roads that lead to the Badlands and the Black Hills.
East River VS. West River South Dakota Hills
Some areas of East River are so flat that a little mound ten feet high is considered a hill.
The "Wasta Hill" as my friends and family have called it starts at the Wasta Exit on westbound I-90 and features a scenic continuous climb of 600 feet over the course of about four miles. It killed my first car in college and many others over the years.
East River VS. West River South Dakota Winter
The western half of West River enjoys the "Banana Belt" winter. Massive snowstorms, even as late as June do occur, but there are always periods of spring or fall-like warmth.
Once the first deep freeze hits East River everything freezes solid for at least three months.
East River VS. West River South Dakota Agriculture
West River ranchers ranch on ranches.
East River farmers farm on farms.
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:
- Franklin Food Market in Sioux Falls Was Open on Christmas- The Reason is Surprising
- Man Tries To Pass More Fake Money At Sioux Falls Store
- Google Street View Car Spotted In Sioux Falls; See It Up Close
- Which State Has the Worst Winter? Nope, Not South Dakota