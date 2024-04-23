Augustana Vikings Basketball Names Nate Vogel Women’s Head Coach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Augustana women's basketball team has found its head coach. Augustana Vice President for Athletics Josh Morton announced on Tuesday that Sioux Falls native Nate Vogel will be the next head coach of the Viking women's basketball program.

Vogel arrives to Augustana after collecting a program-best 25-7 record at Texas A&M International, a member of the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference in Laredo, Texas. He led the Dustdevils to their first ever national ranking, reaching No. 17 in the country, and their highest-ever regional ranking at No. 3.

"I'm so excited to come home and lead the team I grew up cheering for as a little kid," Vogel said. "To be able to bring my family back to Sioux Falls where my parents and most of my extended family still live is a dream come true."

Vogel spent one season as the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, S.D.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Vogel back to Sioux Falls, " Morton said. "In a pool of terrific candidates, Nate stood out from the start. Not only is he a proven winner, but his care for student-athletes also shone through. The Sioux Falls community, the campus community, and most importantly our women's basketball team and alumni will love having Coach Vogel as their head coach."

Vogel is a graduate of Sioux Falls O'Gorman High School and played basketball under Augustana alumni Mike Begeman.

