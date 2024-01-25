Augustana Vikings Host Minot State Thursday

Get our free mobile app

Augustana basketball is back home after a two week road trip where the Lady Vikings went 2-5 and the men won all four games.

The Augustana women's basketball team will welcome Minot State to the Sanford Pentagon on Thursday at 5:30 PM.

Three players were in double-figures in the last outing with Lauren Sees scoring 25 points to help elevate the Augie to a 70-60 victory over Bemidji State. The Vikings have earned key contributions from Jennifer Aadland, Michaela Jewett, and Aby Phipps in their efforts on the boards this season. Aadland ranks fourth in the NSIC in total rebounds (129) and is third in rebounds per game (7.6) while ranking fourth in the conference in defensive rebounds per game (6.1).

Peyton Bartsch Peyton Bartsch loading...

Augustana head coach Jillian Flores Bennett has added three future Vikings as part of the 2024 signing class. On National Signing Day, Olivia Kesti of Blaine, Minn., and Avery Yosten of Norfolk, Neb., signed their National Letter of Intent. Earlier this month, the class added Isabella Sanneh of Woodbury, Minn.

AU men will take the court at 7:30 PM against the Beavers looking to continue their 5-game win streak.

Minot State enters with a seven-game streak, ranked for the first time in its NCAA Division II history this season, has been the surprise of the NSIC after being tabbed ninth. With their 15-3 overall record, the Beavers are 10-2 in the NSIC, good enough for third place in the current standings.

As he has all year, Isaac Fink leads AU in scoring at 18 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He is joined in double-figure scoring by Jadan Graves and his 15.4 points per outing.

Graves leads the NSIC with his 52 made 3-point field goals. Over the run of five-straight wins, Fink has held his average at 18 points while Graves has upped his scoring average ever so slightly to 16.2 points per game.

