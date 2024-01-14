Augustana Men’s Hoops Thump Northern State, Women Fall

Get our free mobile app

For the second-straight game, the Augustana men’s basketball team started fast en route to a big victory. On Saturday, it was a 94-65 win at Northern State on Don Meyer Court in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Isaac Fink recorded the double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds while Jadan Graves totaled 18 points and eight assists. Caden Hinker matched his season-high with 14 points as Augustana improved to 10-7 on the year and 5-6 in the NSIC.

Northern State falls to 6-10, 4-6. Much in the same fashion as Friday at UMary, Graves sank a 3-point basket to open the game to set the tone.

Augustana then went on a 25-9 run to open a 28-11 lead just past the halfway point of the opening half.

Fink tallied eight of those points including a rare four-point play by making a 3-point basket, getting fouled, and following with the made free throw. That lead ballooned to 26 points on a quick 5-0 run as Fink hit a 3-point basket with 5:05 on the clock followed by a layup from Lewis for a 41-15 score with 3:58 remaining in the half.

Augustana entered halftime holding a 48-29 advantage much in part to 12 assists and just one turnover in the half.

The Wolves came out firing in the second half and trimmed the lead to 11 points with 12:26 remaining. However, Augustana weathered the storm and outscored the home team 33-15 throughout the remainder of the game.

Augustana went on a 14-0 run after NSU cut the deficit to 11 points starting with a Lewis layup. The entire run was the epitome of the weekend, as it was a balanced attack with no player scoring more than one basket in the run.

Following Lewis’ layup, Caden Hinker scored on a layup, Fink hit a layup, Akoi swished a 3-point basket, Graves hit his fourth trey of the game and the run ended with a Caden Kirkman layup.

That gave AU a 78-52 lead before stretching the final score out to a 29-point victory at 94-65.

Augustana shot 52.8 percent from the field for the game while hitting 12-of-22 3-point field goal attempts. AU forced 13 turnovers and outscored the Wolves 15-0 on points off turnovers while also scoring 11 fastbreak points.

Lewis dished a season-best seven assists as AU recorded 23 assists on 38 made baskets.

LADY VIKINGS

The Augustana women’s basketball team fell 65-49 at the hands of Northern State on Saturday night on Don Meyer Court inside Wachs Arena.

The Vikings fall to 4-11 on the season and 3-8 in conference play while the Wolves move to 12-4, 8-2.

Jennifer Aadland scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead AU. Aby Phipps added 15 points and seven rebounds, while CJ Adamson had team-highs with four assists and two steals. The Vikings outscored NSU 12-7 in second chance points.

The Vikings complete a four-game road trip by heading to Northern Minnesota on Friday and Saturday. First, AU is at Bemidji State with the second game of the night at 7:30 pm. On Saturday, Augustana is at St. Cloud State with a 5:30 pm tipoff.

