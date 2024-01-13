Get our free mobile app

It was all Augustana Friday night as the Vikings sunk the UMary Marauders 83-50 in Bismarck, North Dakota. The victory was the largest margin of victory on the NSIC season.

Augustana had a balanced offensive attack with Caden Hinker leading the way with 14 points while Jadan Graves added 11 and Sam Rensch 10.

The Vikings accumulated 21 assists on their 32 made baskets while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. In addition to Hinker’s 14 points, he corralled 10 rebounds for his first-career double-double.

Back-to-back 3-point baskets from Graves set the tone early for Augustana with a quick 6-0 lead. The Vikings, who moved to 9-7 overall and 4-6 in the NSIC, led 21-7 at the midway point of the first half after an Arhman Lewis 3-point basket.

Holding a 12-7 lead, the Vikings went on a 21-0 run to hold a lead that would be insurmountable for the home team. Hinker’s career day game was on 7-of-11 shooting while securing eight defensive rebounds and two on the offensive end. Isaac Fink narrowly missed on a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.

Augustana looks to make it three-straight wins on Saturday with a 4 p.m. contest at Northern State.

LADY VIKINGS

A big night from Michaela Jewett and Aby Phipps helped push the Augustana women's basketball team to a 68-62 victory over UMary on Friday night inside McDowell Activity Center.

The win moves the Vikings to 4-10 overall and 3-7 in the NSIC, while UMary falls to 10-7, 6-3. Jewett led the Vikings with 23 points on 8 of 15 shooting overall and grabbed eight rebounds.

Phipps recorded her second double-double in as many games, scoring 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds while dishing four assists. In total, AU had four in double figures as Lauren Sees added 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while Jennifer Aadland tallied 11 points and five rebounds.

Through the first four minutes of the second half, the Vikings caught fire. AU knocked down 6 of 9 from the field while rattling off a 13-6 run to go in front 41-35. After a 7-3 Marauder run, the Vikings countered with a 7-2 run of their own, capped by a Jewett layup at the buzzer to take a 51-44 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Marauders closed their deficit to 55-52 after a jumper with 5:20 remaining in the game. Phipps and Jewett took control of the game from there, as Phipps scored three the hard way before Jewett knocked down a 3-pointer to grow the lead to 61-52. UMary scored the next four points, but the Vikings scored seven of the final 13 points, all on free throws, to close out the victory.

Augustana comes closer to home on Saturday afternoon, taking on Northern State at 5:30 PM, in Aberdeen, S.D.

