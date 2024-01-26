NSIC & Summit League Wrap – Augie, USD, SDSU

Get our free mobile app

Thursday night college men's and women's basketball saw the Vikings, Coyotes, and Jackrabbits all in action.

Viking Men's Hoops Upend No. 16 Minot State

The Augustana men's basketball team used a balanced effort to knock off No. 16 Minot State 77-67 on Thursday night in the Sanford Pentagon.

The win was the first ranked victory for the Vikings since Dec. 9, 2022. The victory also extends the Viking win streak to six while putting a halt to the seven game win streak of the Beavers.

Augustana advances to 13-7 overall and 8-6 in the NSIC, while Minot State drops to 15-4 overall and 10-3 in NSIC action.

Isaac Fink led all scorers with 23 points while knocking down four 3-pointers and grabbing five assists. Jadan Graves scored 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting while tallying seven rebounds and five assists. Caden Hinker chipped in with 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Vikings return to the floor next Friday, February. 2, at 5:30 PM, hosting Minnesota Duluth inside the Sanford Pentagon.

Viking Women's Basketball Falls to Minot State

The Augustana women's basketball team saw a fourth quarter comeback fall short, dropping a 66-60 contest to Minot State on Thursday night in the Sanford Pentagon.

The Vikings fall to 5-13 overall and 4-10 in the NSIC, while The Beavers jump to 7-15 overall, 4-9 in the NSIC.

Aby Phipps scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds while adding four assists and four steals to lead AU. Michaela Jewett tallied 12 points and five rebounds, and Lauren Sees added 12 points. Jennifer Aadland grabbed a game-high nine rebounds while scoring eight points. Kenzie Rensch tied for the team-lead with four steals.

Lady Coyotes Hold Off Denver

Junior guard Kendall Holmes scored a season-best 22 points in leading the Coyotes to a 78-70 win over Denver on Thursday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota (14-7, 3-3 Summit) moves to 5-1 on the season in games decided by 10 points or less.

Holmes reached 22 points, one shy of her career high, on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor. She added five assists without a turnover in 32 minutes.

South Dakota returns to Abbott Court on Saturday, hosting Kansas City for a 2:00 PM tip-off.

USD Men Fall To Denver In Double-Overtime

DENVER, Colo. – Kaleb Stewart dropped a career-high 44 points as South Dakota (9-12, 2-4 Summit) scored its most points in a game this season, but fell to Denver 111-110 in double overtime on Thursday inside Hamilton Gymnasium.

Stewart's new career-high is the most points scored in a game by a Coyote since 1967 when Jack Theeler scored 49 against Northern Iowa and the fourth-most in program history. Stewart went 16-of-31 from the field and 8-of-13 from beyond the arc in just over 43 minutes of action to become the 11th Coyote to score 40+ points in a game.

The nation's leading scorer once again led Denver (13-8, 4-2 Summit) as Tommy Bruner dropped a game-high and career-high 49 points, the most points scored in a division one game this season.

South Dakota's road swing continues at Kansas City on Saturday with a 7:00 PM tip-off inside Swinney Center.

Jackrabbits Halt Roos to Claim Home Victory

South Dakota State trailed at one point in the second half after leading by as many as 15, but the Jackrabbits were tough down the stretch to close out a 75-66 victory over Kansas City in Summit League men's basketball at Frost Arena on Thursday.

SDSU and Kansas City each started slow offensively before either team hit their stride from the field.

The Jackrabbits were the first team to complete a big run. Trailing 20-15, a Kalen Garry jumper with 7 minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the opening half jump-started a 20-0 scoring run for the Jacks. By the time William Kyle III scored on a layup with 1:42 left in the first half, SDSU was ahead 35-20.

South Dakota State picked up its third straight victory to improve to 12-9 overall and 5-1 in conference play.

The Jacks hit the road for its next contest in Tulsa to face Oral Roberts in the Mabee Center at 7:00 PM on Saturday.

SDSU Women Easy Win Against Roos

Powered by four players in double figures, the South Dakota State women's basketball team cruised to a 72-49 win over Kansas City Thursday night at the Swinney Center. The Jackrabbits improve to 14-5 on the season and 6-0 in Summit League action.

Both teams got off to a slow start on the offensive end, but the Jackrabbits scored a combined 53 points across the second and third quarters to lead by as many as 28. Tori Nelson had an all-around night for the Jacks, tallying 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 26 minutes.

Paige Meyer matched Nelson's 14 points and dished a game-high five assists. Madison Mathiowetz scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds, followed by 11 points, seven boards and seven steals by Brooklyn Meyer.

South Dakota State returns to Frost Arena to host Oral Roberts at 3:00 PM Sunday afternoon.

