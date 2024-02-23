Augustana Basketball Wraps Season With Alumni Weekend

Get our free mobile app

The final regular season games for Augustana University men's and women's basketball will honor six seniors as part of the Vikings' senior day celebration.

Friday's action begins with the Lady Vikings facing Northern State at the Sanford Pentagon with a tipoff at 5:30 PM. Augie is 7-17, 6-14 in conference play.

In Saturday's contest the Vikings take on UMary at 3:30 PM. Prior to Saturday's game, Michaela Jewett, Kenzie Rensch, and Lauren Sees will be honored as part of the Vikings' senior day celebration.

Augie men (16-10 - (11-9) take the hardwood at 7:30 PM Friday and 5:30 PM Saturday against Northern State and UMary respectively.

Prior to tipoff Saturday, Augustana's three seniors Isaac Fink, Jadan Graves and Bennett Otto will be honored in a pregame ceremony on Heritage Court inside the Sanford Pentagon. Together, the three own 2,869 total points wearing an Augustana uniform.

Listen for live coverage of Augie basketball with Jeff Fylling on KXRB 100.1 FM.

LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness Every spring, legions of sports fans turn their attention to college basketball when March Madness takes the national spotlight. Using aggregated Associated Press data, BestOdds has come up with 10 of the biggest—and most unlikely—underdog wins in March Madness history. Gallery Credit: Brian Budzynski