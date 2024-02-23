Augustana Basketball Wraps Season With Alumni Weekend
The final regular season games for Augustana University men's and women's basketball will honor six seniors as part of the Vikings' senior day celebration.
In Saturday's contest the Vikings take on UMary at 3:30 PM. Prior to Saturday's game, Michaela Jewett, Kenzie Rensch, and Lauren Sees will be honored as part of the Vikings' senior day celebration.
Augie men (16-10 - (11-9) take the hardwood at 7:30 PM Friday and 5:30 PM Saturday against Northern State and UMary respectively.
Prior to tipoff Saturday, Augustana's three seniors Isaac Fink, Jadan Graves and Bennett Otto will be honored in a pregame ceremony on Heritage Court inside the Sanford Pentagon. Together, the three own 2,869 total points wearing an Augustana uniform.
Listen for live coverage of Augie basketball with Jeff Fylling on KXRB 100.1 FM.
LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness
Gallery Credit: Brian Budzynski
States with the most registered hunters
Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger