Augustana, USF NSIC Home Weekend Schedule

This weekend college basketball in the Sioux Empire features both Augustana University and University of Sioux Falls men's and women's teams on the court.

THE VIKINGS

Starting things off at the Sanford Pentagon Friday Augustana women welcome Minnesota Duluth at 5:30 PM. Saturday the Lady Vikings have the early tip against Concordia-St. Paul from the Elmen Center at 3:30 PM.

Augie men on Friday have the Bulldogs at 7:30 PM and Concordia-St. Paul at 5:30 PM.

Listen for live coverage with Jeff Fylling on KXRB 100.1 FM.

THE COO

The first tip for the University of Sioux Falls women on Friday is 5:30 PM from the Stewart Center against Winona State. The men will follow at 7:30 PM.

Next up is Minnesota State on Saturday. Women at 3:30 PM, and men at 5:30 PM.

