USF Men’s Basketball Buzzer-Beater Win

The University of Sioux Falls Men's Basketball team won their first round of the NSIC Tournament. The 8th-seeded Cougars defeated the 9th-seeded Bemidji State Beavers. USF won 68-66 on a Jack Thompson buzzer-beater.

The Cougars and Beavers played a tight game throughout. USF got off to a slow start on offense as they went down 22-6 early in the first half. Then 3 straight 3-pointers from Noah Puetz brought USF right back in it. Bemidji shot 40% from the field and 44% from the 3 point line in the first half and USF shot 43% from the field and went 5-14 on 3 point attempts. The Cougars took a 37-34 lead into the halftime break.

The second half was more of the same as Bemidji won the second period 32-31. BSU shot 46% from the field and went 2-7 from the 3 point line. USF shot 48% from the field and 22% from 3.

The Beavers had 34 points in the paint compared to 28 from USF and BSU won the rebounding battle 40-30. The Cougars had 19 points off of Beaver turnovers, 22 bench points, and 16 fast break points.

The lead changed hands 5 times throughout the game with the last being a Jack Thompson floater to win the game after Bemidji State had tied it with 10 seconds left.

The Cougars were led by a balanced attack on offense. Noah Puetz was the leading scorer for the Coo with 16 points. Shawn Warrior added 15 points and Jack Thompson had 13 points.

For the second consecutive season, the Beavers fell victim to a buzzer-beating shot falling to the Cougars. Bemidji State came out firing and jumped out to a 11-2 to lead over the first four minutes of the game. Senior Dalton Albrecht led the Beavers scoring 23 points.

The Cougars will be back in action on Saturday in the NSIC Conference Basketball Tournament quarterfinals, and take on Minnesota State Mankato starting at 11:00 AM at the Sanford Pentagon.

