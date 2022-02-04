Augustana, USF Basketball Teams Return Home This Weekend

Between Sioux Falls, Brookings and Vermillion there will be eight college games on the hardwood this weekend for basketball fans following the Summit League and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

In Sioux Falls the #11 Augustana Viking men's basketball team (17-2) will host two different opponents. Friday, February 4 at the Sanford Pentagon it's a 7:30 PM tip against Winona State (13-6). Saturday's game against #19 Upper Iowa (19-3) shifts to the Elmen Center at 5:30 PM.

Augustana women (10-7) will face Winona State (11-9) on Friday in the 'Paint the Pentagon Pink' game for breast cancer awareness. Back on the Augie campus Saturday afternoon at the Elmen Center the Lady Vikings face Upper Iowa (5-15).

The University of Sioux Falls men (10-9) are also back home this weekend to play a pair at the Stewart Center. Friday the Coo tips against Concordia-St. Paul (2-22). Then Saturday's game with Minnesota State (14-6).

USF women (13-8) take the court Friday at 5:30 PM against Concordia-St. Paul (13-6). Then conference co-leader Minnesota Duluth (16-4) on Saturday.

