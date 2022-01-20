With only two losses on the season and three canceled games, the Augustana University men's basketball team (13-2) has risen to #23 in the latest poll

Isaac Fink had a near double-double with 23 points and 9 rebounds in a victory at UMary.

This weekend the Vikings will play a pair at the Sanford Pentagon. First, up against #9, Minnesota Duluth on Friday followed by St. Cloud State on Saturday.

The University of Sioux Falls (8-7) has had one of the most unfortunate seasons with four of their last five games canceled. The Cougars who fell to Northern State last weekend will be back at the Stewart Center this Friday against Bemidji State (6-9) and Minnesota Crookston (5-12) on Saturday.

Figuring in a pair of canceled games, the Augustana University women (9-5) have won their last six NSIC games and are back at the Pentagon this weekend to face two 12-game winning teams.

First up is Minnesota Duluth (12-4) Friday night. Then Saturday's game is against St. Cloud State (12-3).

Augustana's Vishe' Rabb took home the NSIC South Division Player of the Week honors.

The University of Sioux Falls Women's Basketball Team (11-6) will host Bemidji State (9-6) on Friday and Minnesota Crookston (1-14) Saturday.

The Cougars have a 6-4 record in league play, which places them in second place in the NSIC South.

The South Dakota Coyote women's basketball team (14-4) is rolling on a 12-game win streak and will play two Summit League games this week beginning tonight in Vermillion hosting Western Illinois(11-5).

South Dakota's Chloe Lamb and Western Illinois' Danni Nichols were the two Summit League players named to the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year midseason watch list on Wednesday. The duo will go head-to-head with their squads for the first time this season.

USD continues play on Saturday against St. Thomas (6-10.

South Dakota State University women's basketball (10-8) returns to Frost Arena this week to host St. Thomas (6-10) and Western Illinois(11-5) in Summit League action.

The Lady Jackrabbits are 6-1 in Summit League action coming off a pair of road wins at Omaha and Denver.

The Jacks hope to give head coach Aaron Johnson his 200th career victory this week.

For the first time in their Summit League history, the SDSU men's basketball team is 6-0 in conference play. The Jacks are on the road tonight against St. Thomas (8-8) in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Jacks (15-4) lead the nation in three-point shooting at 44.5 percent. Baylor Scheierman has posted eight double-doubles.

On Saturday SDSU travels to Macomb, Illinois where they will take on the Fighting Leathernecks of Western Illinois (12-6).

Word came down Wednesday that the USD-North Dakota State men's game has been rescheduled for February 7. The Coyotes (10-7) play at Western Illinois tonight, then against St. Thomas on Saturday.

