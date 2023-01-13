Home Court Back To Back Weekends for Augustana &#038; USF Basketball

Home Court Back To Back Weekends for Augustana & USF Basketball

NSIC

The Augustana University women's and men’s basketball teams return home Friday and Saturday to host UMary and Minot State.

The Augie women (13-3) are 7-3 in the NSIC. The Vikings continue to be led by Aislinn Duffy who leads in scoring averaging 15.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. The Vikings rank 15th in the nation in field goal percentage with 45.5 percent.

AU men stand at 3-7 in the NSIC looking to snap a four-game skid.

Friday - Women 5:30 PM, Men 7:30 PM at Sanford Pentagon
Saturday - Women 3:30 PM, Men 5:30 PM at Sanford Pentagon

The University of Sioux Falls will also be on their home court this weekend to host Northern State and Minnesota State.

Two Cougars saw career highs last weekend with Olivia Gamoke dropping 19 points and Madison Wuebben adding 17 of her own.

In their win against UMary Matt Cartwright broke loose for 19 points in the second half in the Cougar victory.

Friday - Women 5:30 PM, Men 7:30 PM at the Stewart Center
Saturday - Women 3:30 PM, Men 5:30 PM at the Stewart Center

