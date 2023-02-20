NSIC Basketball Tournament First-Round Times Moved

The NSIC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament first-round date and times have been adjusted due to the projected forecast for this coming week.

The men's games between St. Cloud State at Sioux Falls and Minnesota State at Minnesota Duluth have been moved up to Tuesday, February 21. SCSU will take on USF at 5:30 PM in Sioux Falls. MSU will meet up with UMD at 6:00 PM in Duluth, Minnesota.

In the women’s bracket, Minnesota Crookston will now take on Southwest Minnesota State at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 21. On the men’s side, Minot State will take on SMSU at 3:00 PM on Tuesday. Both games will take place in Marshall, Minnesota as originally scheduled.

According to the NSIC, the 12-team NSIC Men’s & Women's Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Championships are set to take place Saturday-Tuesday February 25-28 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

