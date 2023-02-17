NSIC Recap-Augustana & USF Basketball, One More To Go

The Augustana men's basketball team earned a season sweep over Southwest Minnesota State with a 69-61 win Thursday night in the regular season home finale.

Augustana, 15-12 on the season and 11-10 in the NSIC, never trailed and with the exception of the 0-0 score, the game was never tied.

The Mustangs, who entered the week in third place in the NSIC South Division standings, fell to 15-11, 11-10.

With the tiebreaker, Augustana is now ahead of SMSU in the south division in fourth place. Augustana, who has officially secured a spot in the NSIC Tournament, now plays at Sioux Falls on Saturday at 3:30 PM.

An Augustana win, coupled with an Upper Iowa loss, would give the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NSIC South Division and a bye into the quarterfinals.

The University of Sioux Falls men's basketball team fell in their final regular season road match-up, 80-53, against Wayne State on Thursday.

Noah Puetz led the Cougars with 12 points. Sioux Falls saw 29 points come from their bench along with 26 points in the paint.

The Cougars return home this weekend to host Augustana for senior night.