Four games are remaining in the regular season for both Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls men's and women's basketball. The Northern Sun Conference games will be played at the Sanford Pentagon and Stewart Center in Sioux Falls this weekend.

Coming off a split weekend the Augustana University men's basketball team (12-12) takes the court this weekend.

Both men and women will face Concordia-St. Paul Friday, followed by the Saturday double-header with Minnesota State.

The Lady Vikings are having a standout season and are now riding a nine-game winning streak.

Both men's and women's games will take place in the Sanford Pentagon.

The University of Sioux Falls men's basketball (16-8) dropped both of their last games. Returning home to the Stewart Center this weekend the COO will face Winona State Friday, and Upper Iowa on Saturday.

USF wraps the regular season back on the road on February 16 at Wayne State followed by a home game against crosstown NSIC rival Augustana University.

USF women (6-18) will follow the same schedule.

