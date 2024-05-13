Augustana Softball Next Stop &#8211; Central Regional Championships

Augustana Softball Next Stop – Central Regional Championships

Augustana University

The Augustana Vikings took out the number one seed Pittsburg State Friday to advance to the NCAA Central Regional Championships.


Pitching for the Vikings Grace Glanzer pitched a two-run complete game to win 9-2 pushing her record to 25-3 getting four strike-outs and giving the Vikings (48-13) the victory.
KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app
Facebook
loading...

Augies Andrea Cain singled to center field and Torri Chute made her way to first via a walk. Brink stepped into the box and took the first pitch over the deepest part of the outfield wall to make the game 4-2.

 

In the 4th inning Chute reached on a fielder's choice and brought Dierks across the plate. Brink made it 7-2 with a single down the third base line and brought Kennedy Buckman and Cain home.

 

Desi Cuevas homered to left field in the 7th inning for two more RBI to seal the win


Coming up next for the No. 4 Vikings, the Central Regional Championship on Saturday when they will face No. 2 Rogers State in the best of three games.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Filed Under: Augustana Softball, Augustana Vikings, NCAA Super Regional
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News, Videos

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls