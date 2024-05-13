Augustana Softball Next Stop – Central Regional Championships

The Augustana Vikings took out the number one seed Pittsburg State Friday to advance to the NCAA Central Regional Championships.

Pitching for the Vikings Grace Glanzer pitched a two-run complete game to win 9-2 pushing her record to 25-3 getting four strike-outs and giving the Vikings (48-13) the victory.

Augies Andrea Cain singled to center field and Torri Chute made her way to first via a walk. Brink stepped into the box and took the first pitch over the deepest part of the outfield wall to make the game 4-2.

In the 4th inning Chute reached on a fielder's choice and brought Dierks across the plate. Brink made it 7-2 with a single down the third base line and brought Kennedy Buckman and Cain home.

Desi Cuevas homered to left field in the 7th inning for two more RBI to seal the win

Coming up next for the No. 4 Vikings, the Central Regional Championship on Saturday when they will face No. 2 Rogers State in the best of three games.