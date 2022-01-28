NSIC-Augustana & USF Face Weekend Challenges

Number 14 Augustana University men's basketball takes their 5-game winning streak on the road this weekend in hopes to cap off a perfect January schedule.

Friday, January 28 the Vikings will play Bemidji State (6-11). On Saturday, January 29 Augie makes the trip to Minnesota Crookston (6-13).

Augustana came away with a pair of wins last weekend with an outstanding performance from freshman Tyler Riemersma who averaged 23.5 points and 10.5 rebounds over two home wins.

The Lady Vikings (9-7) hope to turn their back-to-back losses around when they play Bemidji State. This will be the only contest for Augustana this weekend as the game against Minnesota Crookston has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The University of Sioux Falls Men's basketball team is 5th in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference this week as the Cougars (10-7) travel to St. Cloud State (8-10) on Friday. Then Saturday the tilt is against #11 Minnesota Duluth (17-2). Expect Matt Cartwright to lead the Coo as he is averaging 20.0 points per game. He had 18 points in helping USF to a 72-65 victory over BSU.

With a 13-6 overall record USF women(13-6) are coming off a pair of wins. Dallie Hoskinson averaged 11.0 points and 9.0 rebounds against Bemidji State and Minnesota Crookston. She also registered her fifth double-double.

The Cougars play at St. Cloud State (14-3) Friday and Minnesota Duluth (14-4) on Saturday.



TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: