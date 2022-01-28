NSIC-Augustana & USF Face Weekend Challenges
Number 14 Augustana University men's basketball takes their 5-game winning streak on the road this weekend in hopes to cap off a perfect January schedule.
Friday, January 28 the Vikings will play Bemidji State (6-11). On Saturday, January 29 Augie makes the trip to Minnesota Crookston (6-13).
Augustana came away with a pair of wins last weekend with an outstanding performance from freshman Tyler Riemersma who averaged 23.5 points and 10.5 rebounds over two home wins.
The University of Sioux Falls Men's basketball team is 5th in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference this week as the Cougars (10-7) travel to St. Cloud State (8-10) on Friday. Then Saturday the tilt is against #11 Minnesota Duluth (17-2). Expect Matt Cartwright to lead the Coo as he is averaging 20.0 points per game. He had 18 points in helping USF to a 72-65 victory over BSU.
With a 13-6 overall record USF women(13-6) are coming off a pair of wins. Dallie Hoskinson averaged 11.0 points and 9.0 rebounds against Bemidji State and Minnesota Crookston. She also registered her fifth double-double.
The Cougars play at St. Cloud State (14-3) Friday and Minnesota Duluth (14-4) on Saturday.
