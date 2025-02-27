Sioux Falls Cougar Women Win, Men Fall in NSIC Tourney First Rd

Both the USF Cougar Men's and Women's programs had strong regular seasons, but just one of them is moving on to the NSIC Tournament Quarterfinals this weekend at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

The USF Women earned the 5-seed in this year's tournament field, and with it a first-round home game on Wednesday Night against Crookston.

Per USFCougars.com:

The University of Sioux Falls women's basketball team delivered a commanding postseason performance, defeating Minnesota Crookston 81-69 in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament at the Stewart Center. Key Team Stats Sharp Shooting : USF connected on 45.9% from the field (28-of-61) and 38.5% from three (10-of-26).

: USF connected on 45.9% from the field (28-of-61) and 38.5% from three (10-of-26). Free Throw Precision : The Cougars converted 15-of-18 (83.3%) from the charity stripe.

: The Cougars converted 15-of-18 (83.3%) from the charity stripe. Balanced Attack : Six different Cougars scored 7+ points, showcasing their impressive depth.

: Six different Cougars scored 7+ points, showcasing their impressive depth. Unselfish Play: USF consistently made the extra pass, resulting in 18 assists and numerous high-percentage shots. Up Next With the win, the Cougars advance to face in-state rival Northern State in the NSIC Tournament Quarterfinals. These two teams will square off on Sunday, March 2nd at 11:00am at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. For all NSIC WBB Tournament information, head over the 2025 NSIC Women's Basketball Tournament page.

On the Men's side, the Cougars were the top-ranked team that had to go on the road last night at the 9-seed, traveling to Minot to take on the 8th-seeded Beavers.

Per USFCougars.com:

The Sioux Falls Cougars saw their season come to a close Wednesday night, falling to Minot State 81-56 in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament. Despite the loss, USF showcased resilience throughout the season, finishing with a 16-13 overall record while displaying growth and determination. Key Team Stats Shooting Struggles: USF finished 21-of-55 (38.2%) from the field and just 3-of-18 (16.7%) from three. ReboundingEdge: The Cougars grabbed 38 rebounds, led by Morisch's 11 boards. Pointsin the Paint: USF scored 28 points inside, but Minot State had the advantage with 42 paint points. TurnoversCostly: Minot State turned 17 USF turnovers into 32 points, making the difference in the game.

Source: USF Cougars

