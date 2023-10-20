Former NSIC, Bemidji State Star Olszewski Cut by Steelers

Gunner Olszewski has had quite the run thus far in the National Football League from his days as a NSIC student athlete.

The Bemidji State alum went on from college to play for the New England Patriots from 2019-2021, earning All-Pro honors in 2020.

From there, Olszewski was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, but it now appears that his stint in the black and gold might be coming to a close.

Per a report on Friday, the former NSIC standout will be cut from the Steelers:

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Steelers are releasing Olszewski ahead of this weekend's game against the Rams. Olszewski appeared in two of Pittsburgh's first five games this season. He had one catch for no gain and also saw time as a punt and kickoff returner in those appearances.

It's a tough pill to swallow when a team decides to move on midseason.

The good news though, is that there are many teams in need of special teams playmakers that might soon be giving Olszewski a call.

One of which could be the New England Patriots, who gave the former Beaver his first NFL opportunity as an undrafted free agent back in 2019.

Through 4 plus seasons in the league, Olszewski has had a limited role offensively, recording 15 catches for 180 yards and 1 touchdown.

He is a special teams stud by most regards, and in his best season in 2020, averaged 17.3 yards per punt return with the Patriots and led the league in total punt return yardage.

While at Bemidji State, Olszewski was named the conference's defensive player of the year in 2018 and was a DII First-Team All-American that season as well.

Sources: NBC Sports on MSN, Pro Football Reference (Stats) and Gunner Olszewski Wikipedia

