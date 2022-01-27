5 Dumb Questions That Make a South Dakotan Hoppin’ Mad
When friends from other states come to visit there seems to be the need for a lot of explaining about South Dakota. Having actually had to answer a few questions like this - we thought we'd answer.
Feel free to send this on to them before their next visit so you can focus on more important issues - like beer.
5 dumb questions you're sure to get asked: Then we'll just laugh and have a beer.
- 1
"How can you live here with all this snow and cold?"
Believe it or not, we have 4 seasons. Winter is not always our favorite but we also snow ski, go tubing, and even winter hikes are amazing here. Yes, shoveling snow gets old for us come March, but it makes spring more joyous when it finally arrives.
- 2
"Do you guys seriously go 'cow tippin'"?
I grew up with a lot of farm friends and not once have they ever admitted to actually pulling off a successful cow-tipping adventure. Let's just go with "nope" on this one - but then again - a case of Busch Light has made us mid-westerners do some crazy things.
- 3
"You guys still have horse and buggy?"
Um...nope. We drive things with engines and seats - just like you. Occasionally, we buy fun ones to go off-roading in the Black Hills.
- 4
"Do you have wi-fi?"
Yes. Home, work, school, and Taco John's have this magic thing called wi-fi. You know...so we can scroll Facebook and find out what our hip friends like Laura Wilder are up to. LMAO.
- 5
"Is there really a back-side to Mt. Rushmore?"
Mt. Rushmore faces southeast - so what's behind it? Well the most famous South Dakota postcard of all time has inspired a laugh or two, but it's not true.