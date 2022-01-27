Shocking Low Property Taxes in South Dakota Are In This County

If you have a property in south-central South Dakota, chances are you pay the lowest taxes of anyone in the state. That is if that property is in Mellette County.

Although some neighboring counties to Mellette County are a few hundred dollars more, these property owners only ring up $510 in property taxes annually.

Taxes in South Dakota are due and payable on the first of January. However, the first half of the property tax payments are accepted until April 30th without penalty. The second half of taxes will be accepted until October 31st without penalty.

Get our free mobile app

What part of South Dakota has the highest property taxes? If you own property in Lincoln County then you pay the highest amount at $2,470. Minnehaha County-$2,062 and Pennington County-$1,995.

Of course, these counties have the highest number of residents, but how are property taxes calculated in South Dakota? By the assessed market value of your property. The Department of Revenue has all the answers here.

South Dakota as a whole ranks 16th highest in the country.

You may have several questions so here is a great guide about paying property taxes in South Dakota.

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest