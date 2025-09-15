At long last, the Sioux Falls Cougar football program is back in the AFCA Top 25.

It comes after another dominant win for the program in Bemidji, as the team currently sits with an unblemished 3-0 mark in 2025.

USF is ranked for the first time since 2022 following the hot start:

Here's a look at the poll:

Dropped Out: Delta St. (16), Charleston (18t), Ashland (20), Carson-Newman (23)

Others Receiving Votes: UIndy, 70; Delta St., 69; Colorado School of Mines, 60; Charleston, 38; Ashland, 35; Fort Hays St., 34; Henderson St., 9; Indiana (Pa.), 8; Ouachita Baptist, 8; Southern Arkansas, 8; Minnesota St.-Moorhead, 7; Fairmont St., 6; Frostburg St., 6; Carson-Newman, 5; UNC Pembroke, 5; Findlay, 4; Albany St., 3; Clarion, 2; Edward Waters, 2; Anderson, 1.

USF Cougar football plays host to Duluth this weekend, a 1:00 kickoff time from Bob Young Field. As for the crosstown rival and 9th ranked Augustana Vikings, they travel to take on Bemidji State, a 1:00 kick time as well.

Source: AFCA Top 25