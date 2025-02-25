Augie and Sioux Falls Basketball Gear Up for NSIC Tournaments Wed.

The Augustana Men and USF Cougar Men and Women are gearing up for first-round games in the NSIC Tournament on Wednesday.

For Augie, they'll travel to take on Minnesota-Duluth on the road in the 11-6 seed matchup respectively on Wednesday night. Tip off from Duluth is at 6:00pm.

Here's a bit of a preview of the matchup:

Augustana and Minnesota Duluth will match up for the 38th time all-time with the Bulldogs leading 19-18. AU has dropped five straight in the series, including a pair of losses this season. The story of the two matchups this year has come at the charity stripe. UMD has shot 52 free throws in two games while the Vikings have shot just 25. Only two other teams in the NSIC have gotten to the line more than UMD this season.

The winner of the game moves to the Pentagon to take on Moorhead on Sunday Night, a 7:00 tip time.

The USF Cougar Women have a home game, while the Men head out on the road to take on Minot State.

The Cougar Women are the 5-seed and play host to 12th seeded Crookston here in Sioux Falls Wednesday Night at 6:00pm. The winner of the matchup moves on to face #4 Northern State at the Sanford Pentagon on Sunday:

This marks the third clash between these programs this season, with USF having claimed both previous encounters. The Cougars secured a 75-65 road victory in Crookston on Jan. 4 before delivering a commanding 83-64 win at home on Feb. 14.

On the Men's side, the Cougars are the 9-seed, and take to the road to Minot, North Dakota to take on the 8th-seeded Beavers. Tip-off is set for 6:00pm.

Here's the nuts and bolts of the matchup:

These two teams met once this season, with USF delivering a statement 85-61 victory over Minot State on Jan. 10 in Sioux Falls. At the time, the Beavers were ranked #4 in the country, but the Cougars controlled the game from start to finish. However, playing in the Minot State Dome presents a different challenge, as the Cougars are just 5-4 all-time on the road against the Beavers.

The winner between the Beavers and Cougars will take on top-seeded Concordia-St. Paul inside the Pentagon on Saturday at 4:30.

For the latest look at the NSIC Tournament brackets, visit the official site here.

Sources: Go Augie, USFCougars.com and NorthernSun.org

Recent Key to the City Rivalry History Between Augie and USF Gallery Credit: Bert Remien