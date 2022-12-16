Frigid Sioux Falls Sports-Filled Weekend

University of Sioux Falls/Augustana University/Canva

On the hardwood and ice, Sioux Falls has great college basketball and hockey this weekend for sports fans.

Friday, December 16 the University of Sioux Falls will tip off at 5:30 PM with the women's game against Minnesota State Mankato followed by the men at 7:30 PM. Both games will be held at the Stewart Center.


On Saturday, December 17 at the Sanford Pentagon
Augustana University
Back at the Stewart Center Saturday USF it's another double-header with Upper Iowa. Women at 3:30 PM and men to follow.

 

Saturday night the puck drops at 6:05 PM at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center as the Sioux Falls Stampede host the Fargo Force.

Women's basketball on Sunday, December 18 Augie Lady Vikings will take on Winona State at 1:30 PM at the Sanford Pentagon. The men's game tips at 3:30 PM.

Fans can take in a Monday matchup between Augie women and Mt. Marty. It's a solo game at the Sanford Pentagon with a 7:00 PM start.

