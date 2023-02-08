Dave Krauth Augustana Women’s Coach Of The Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana women’s basketball coach, Dave Krauth, has been awarded the WHoopDirt.com Coach of the Week. This is Krauth’s first WhoopDirt.com Coach of the Week honor. He is the first NSIC coach to win this award this season.

So far this season Krauth has led the Vikings to a 21-3 overall record and a 15-3 record in the NSIC. Augustana is currently on a nine-game win streak and is undefeated with a 12-0 record at home this season.

This is the fourth season that WHoopDirt.com has run the Coach of the Week and Coach of the Year programs. The list of 2022-23 Coach of the Week winners, as well as previous Coach of the Year winners, can be found below this week’s recipients.

Augustana women’s basketball returns to the Sanford Pentagon this weekend to face Concordia-St. Paul and No. 14 Minnesota State on Friday and Saturday. Friday night’s contest is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start while Saturday night’s game is set for a 5:30 p.m. start.