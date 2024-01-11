Augustana Vikings Begin 4-Game Road Trip

Augustana Vikings Begin 4-Game Road Trip

Peyton Bartsch
Get our free mobile app

The Augustana University men's and women's basketball teams prepare to travel for the next four games. The NSIC games will take the Vikings to Bismarck, Aberdeen, Bemidji, and St. Cloud through January 20.


The Augie men's team (8-7) is back above .500 with their 84-60 win last week against Minnesota Crookston. Standout guard Isaak Fink led the Vikings with a double-double in the win.

January 12 Augustana vs UMary
January 13 Augustana vs Northern State
January 19 Augustana vs Bemidji State
January 20 Augustana vs St. Cloud State

 

The Lady Vikings winning two of their last three games will mirror the men's schedule.

Augustana (3-10) is seeing a slow start to the season under first year head coach Jillian Fores-Bennett with a team comprised of three seniors and three juniors.

Listen to Augustana basketball on KXRB FM 100.1.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

Ten Odd NBA Mascots That Don't Match The Team Names

Filed Under: Augustana University basketball
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls