Augustana Vikings Begin 4-Game Road Trip

The Augustana University men's and women's basketball teams prepare to travel for the next four games. The NSIC games will take the Vikings to Bismarck, Aberdeen, Bemidji, and St. Cloud through January 20.

The Augie men's team (8-7) is back above .500 with their 84-60 win last week against Minnesota Crookston. Standout guard Isaak Fink led the Vikings with a double-double in the win.

January 12 Augustana vs UMary

January 13 Augustana vs Northern State

January 19 Augustana vs Bemidji State

January 20 Augustana vs St. Cloud State

The Lady Vikings winning two of their last three games will mirror the men's schedule.

Augustana (3-10) is seeing a slow start to the season under first year head coach Jillian Fores-Bennett with a team comprised of three seniors and three juniors.

Listen to Augustana basketball on KXRB FM 100.1.

