Summit League Games a Go, NSIC Games Canceled This Friday

Both Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls basketball programs will only play one game each this weekend.

Due to COVID-19 protocols the Vikings games on Friday, which were scheduled to play MSU Moorhead have been canceled and ruled a 'no-contest', per NCAA and NSIC procedures. And the University of Sioux Falls games against Minot State on Saturday have also been scratched.

Get our free mobile app

Both the Augustana men's (11-2) and women's (7-5) basketball teams play Saturday in a doubleheader against Northern State. The tipoff of the men's game begins at 3:30 PM and the women's contest at 5:30 PM inside the Sanford Pentagon. The men's team is still perfect on their home court.

The University of Sioux Falls is in action tonight at the Stewart Center with the men (-8-6) hosting the UMary Marauders at 5:30 PM and the women (9-5) at 7:30 PM.

Meanwhile, in the Summit League, the Jackrabbits and Coyotes are scheduled to play and continue the South Dakota Showdown Series. SDSU men's team (12-4) are on their home court at Frost Arena Saturday at 6:00 PM against the University of South Dakota (7-6).

The Jackrabbit ladies team (8-7) make the trip to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion against USD Ladies (11-4) for a 1:00 PM tip.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: