Summit League Games a Go, NSIC Games Canceled This Friday

Both Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls basketball programs will only play one game each this weekend.

Due to COVID-19 protocols the Vikings games on Friday, which were scheduled to play MSU Moorhead have been canceled and ruled a 'no-contest', per NCAA and NSIC procedures. And the University of Sioux Falls games against Minot State on Saturday have also been scratched.

Both the Augustana men's (11-2) and women's (7-5) basketball teams play Saturday in a doubleheader against Northern State. The tipoff of the men's game begins at 3:30 PM and the women's contest at 5:30 PM inside the Sanford Pentagon. The men's team is still perfect on their home court.

The University of Sioux Falls is in action tonight at the Stewart Center with the men (-8-6) hosting the UMary Marauders at 5:30 PM and the women (9-5) at 7:30 PM.

Meanwhile, in the Summit League, the Jackrabbits and Coyotes are scheduled to play and continue the South Dakota Showdown Series. SDSU men's team (12-4) are on their home court at Frost Arena Saturday at 6:00 PM against the University of South Dakota (7-6).

The Jackrabbit ladies team (8-7) make the trip to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion against USD Ladies (11-4) for a 1:00 PM tip.

