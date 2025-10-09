It won't be long before we're in season for college basketball here in Sioux Falls, and the Northern Sun on Thursday released its preseason polls and more.

Both Augie and USF received some feedback from the conference's coaches about what to expect this season, as we also learned of the players to watch within each program.

Here's a look at the releases, starting with the Women's side.

NSIC Women's Basketball Preseason Poll & Players of the Year

Players of the Year

North Division - #1 Emma Miller - University of Minnesota Crookston

South Division - #5 Natalie Bremer - Minnesota State University, Mankato

Area Players to Watch

Augustana Vikings - #23 Isabella Sanneh (F, 6-0, So., Woodbury, Minn.)

Northern State Wolves - #25 Izzy Moore (G, 5-10, Sr., Sioux Falls, SD)

Sioux Falls Cougars - #30 Kami Wadsworth (F, 5-11, Jr., Hayti, SD)

NSIC Men's Basketball Preseason Poll & Players of the Year

Players of the Year

North Division - #4 Caleb Siwek - Minnesota Duluth

South Division - #1 Jakob Braaten - Southwest Minnesota State

Area Players to Watch

Augustana Vikings - #1 Tanner Te Slaa (G, 6-5, 195, Sr., Hull, Iowa)

Northern State Wolves - #4 James Glenn (G, 6-3, 175, Sr., Altoona, Iowa)

Sioux Falls Cougars - #0 Taylen Ashley (G, 6-0, 185, R-So., Sioux Falls, SD)

Here's a bit more on the seasons ahead:

The 2025-26 men's and women’s basketball season gets underway in early November with non-conference action, while NSIC play begins Tuesday, November 25.

The 12-team NSIC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Championship are set to take place February 28-March 3 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The tournament will be seeded using the NSIC 22-game schedule, with the top four seeds receiving a first-round bye. First round games will be played on campus on Wednesday, February 25.

Source: NorthernSun.org