Augustana Basketball Set To Begin Conference Play This Week

The young college basketball season turns to conference play this Tuesday as the Augustana University men's and women's teams play a doubleheader at the Sanford Pentagon against Northern Sun opponent Wayne State.

In game one the 5:30 PM tip for the men will be its home opener. Augustana is 2-2 after splitting this past weekend at the East/West Challenge.

Graduate transfer Ryan Miller leads AU in scoring with 13 points per outing. Zac Johnson, behind his 24-point effort, averages 11.8 points over the first four games.

Wayne State enters with a 3-1 record after having won three-straight games since falling 91-78 in the season-opener against 2022 NCAA Tournament foe Southeastern Oklahoma State.

The Augustana women's basketball team had a strong showing in their first three games which finds the Lady Vikings 3-0 after an 85-55 victory against Briar Cliff in the Elmen Center on Saturday afternoon. Aislinn Duffy collected her 18th career double-double in that game.



Wayne State (2-0) saw four Wildcats in double figures coming out of the win against Chadron State last week.

Augie women will continue play this Thanksgiving weekend with games at the Elmen Center. Saturday against Dakota Wesleyan and Sunday the Vikings host Chadron State.

The men's team will also play this weekend following the women's games. Saturday against Valley City State. Sunday playing Hastings.

Coverage of Augustana University basketball is on KXRB FM 100.1.

