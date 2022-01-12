USF/Augustana Basketball Games Canceled This Weekend

The USF Cougars and Augustana Vikings games for Friday, January 14 against MSU Moorhead are canceled due to COVID testing protocols.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Moorhead and University of Sioux Falls Men's and Women's basketball games set for 5:30/7:30 pm on Friday, January 14 in Moorhead, Minnesota have been canceled due to COVID testing-related protocols. Following NSIC policy, the basketball games are deemed "no contest" and will not be rescheduled.

The USF Men's and Women's Basketball games with Northern State at 3:30/5:30 PM remain on schedule for Saturday, January 15 in Aberdeen.

Augustana University men's game at Minot on Friday is also canceled. the Vikings will play at UMary on Saturday at 3:30 PM.

The Lady Vikings still have their two games on the schedule - Friday at Minot State 7:30 PM and Saturday a 5:30 PM tip at UMary.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

Great Bear Ski Valley