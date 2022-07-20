‘Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland’ to Play Sioux Falls in November

A very unique musical performance is set to make an appearance in the Sioux Empire right before the holiday season.

The musical journey known as "Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland" is scheduled to play the Washington Pavilion on Friday night (November 11).

The Holiday Wonderland performance is a very special Christmas gift for the music lover in your life.

The show promises to take its audience on a holiday musical journey that features the perfect mix of the majesty and beauty of the holiday season, together with the grace and thrills of the world's greatest cirque performers, all set to spectacular symphonic holiday music that will have everyone in attendance on the edge of their seats.

Wonderland is truly a one-of-a-kind holiday event that comes alive with amazing aerialists, acrobats, and hilarious hijinx that create a fun celebration for the entire family.

Come see the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica together with your favorite holiday hits performed by a live symphony orchestra.

Tickets for "Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland" make an excellent early Christmas gift and go on sale to the public Friday (July 29) at 10 AM.

An opportunity to purchase pre-sale tickets happens Tuesday (July 26) starting at 10 AM through Thursday (July 28) at 10 PM.

Get more details and find a link to purchase your "Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland" tickets here.

Source: Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion

