The South Dakota Boys AA State Basketball Tournament is Set

South Dakota Boys High School Basketball has its final eight teams set in Class AA.

The Denny Sanford Premier Center will be the venue when 8 programs hit the court to settle the slate for who is the best Class AA team in the Mount Rushmore State.

The Class AA Tournament begins on Thursday, March 14th, and will conclude just a few days later on Saturday, March 16th.

As has been the case for the latter half of the season, Mitchell is the top-ranked and 1-seeded program at this year's tournament.

Here's a look at the bracket from GoBound:

It's sure to be another great tournament this year in the largest class of South Dakota High School Boys Basketball.

Will it be the Kernels that reign supreme in 2024? Or will a different program rise to the occasion and put their stamp on history?

Find out and don't miss any of the action from the Denny Sanford Premier Center in just a few short weeks!

Source: GoBound

Filed Under: Basketball, Class AA, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, High School Basketball, hoops, Mitchell Kernels, SD, sd preps, SDHSAA, sioux empire, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, State Tournament
