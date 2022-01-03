It is January in Sioux Falls so the battle has begun! The Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle that is!

This year there are a whopping 27 participating restaurants, which means 27 burgers to choose from! More about all those burgers, here.

I previously told you about my first burger of the year, 'Le Fred' from Pave.

Burger #2 for 2022 was 'Salt of the Earth' at Monk's Ale House, in Sioux Falls.

Monk's is located at 420 E. 8th Street.

This is Monk's first year being part of the burger battle. Their usual menu is full of flatbread pizzas. Last year's winner, Papa Woody's, won their first year and is a pizza place, so it really is anybody's game!

'Salt of the Earth' is described as, "Potato Bun, Tarragon Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Certified Angus Beef, House-made Bacon, Dakota Mushroom Trumpets, Herbed Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese."

The picture for 'Salt of the Earth' that I saw had one big patty, but apparently, they've changed that to two patties to make it a bit easier to eat. We will see how that strategy works out for them.

I enjoyed the fresher ingredients of this burger like the greens and mushrooms. The house-made bacon wasn't too bad either. Also, the goat cheese was a nice touch. It's just a bit more rich and pungent than other cheeses so it was a solid choice.

Again, I know the sides aren't being judged, but Pave gets the edge for their tots. Monk's only offered chips as a side. Chips are chips.

So far it is a tight race between Pave and Monk's. This has been a really solid start to #BurgerBattle22! However, there is still a lot of January left and a lot of burgers left to

try!

