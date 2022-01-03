2022 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: ‘Salt of the Earth’ at Monk’s Ale House

Natasha-TSM

It is January in Sioux Falls so the battle has begun! The Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle that is!

This year there are a whopping 27 participating restaurants, which means 27 burgers to choose from! More about all those burgers, here.

Get our free mobile app

I previously told you about my first burger of the year, 'Le Fred' from Pave.

Burger #2 for 2022 was 'Salt of the Earth' at Monk's Ale House, in Sioux Falls.

Monk's is located at 420 E. 8th Street.

This is Monk's first year being part of the burger battle. Their usual menu is full of flatbread pizzas. Last year's winner, Papa Woody's, won their first year and is a pizza place, so it really is anybody's game!

'Salt of the Earth' is described as, "Potato Bun, Tarragon Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Certified Angus Beef, House-made Bacon, Dakota Mushroom Trumpets, Herbed Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese."

The picture for 'Salt of the Earth' that I saw had one big patty, but apparently, they've changed that to two patties to make it a bit easier to eat. We will see how that strategy works out for them.

I enjoyed the fresher ingredients of this burger like the greens and mushrooms. The house-made bacon wasn't too bad either. Also, the goat cheese was a nice touch. It's just a bit more rich and pungent than other cheeses so it was a solid choice.

Again, I know the sides aren't being judged, but Pave gets the edge for their tots. Monk's only offered chips as a side. Chips are chips.

So far it is a tight race between Pave and Monk's. This has been a really solid start to #BurgerBattle22! However, there is still a lot of January left and a lot of burgers left to

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

try!

10 Most Dangerous Cities in South Dakota

Cities on the east and west side of the Missouri River have made the latest list of South Dakota's Most Dangerous Cities for 2021.

Roadsnacks recently released its most 'Dangerous Cities' list and here in The Mount Rushmore state there are a few surprises, especially at the top. To determine the most dangerous cities in the state, Roadsnacks looked at the FBI's report on the latest violent crime, along with property crime statistics.

And surprisingly, the town with the most murders per capita in the state has less than 3,000 residents. Take a look at the list below.

For a look at the detailed list, visit roadsnacks.com Story Source: Roadsncaks

Do You Remember These 10 Crazy Snowstorms In South Dakota?

Here's some news that some South Dakotans prefer not to hear this time of year. Winter is coming. In denial? The dropping temperatures and early snowstorms out west by Deadwood speak for themselves.

Slowly but surely, people of the Sioux Empire are bracing for colder weather and snow-covered roads. Even though snow will soon be gracing the Sioux Empire with its presence, some snow showers will not compare to these ten dreadful snowstorms that hit South Dakota.

Only In Your State highlights these ten snowstorms in South Dakota as a reminder for people to always be aware of the roads during the winter. These South Dakotan winters can be harsh, which is why it is always a good idea to plan ahead and prepare for the worst.

Do you remember any major snowstorms that hit South Dakota?

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: Burger Battle 22, Downtown Burger Battle, Downtown Sioux Falls, January, Monk's Ale House, Salt of the Earth, Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top