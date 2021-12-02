It was 64 years ago that Burger King introduced the Whopper. The iconic burger with a flame-grilled all-beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, onions, and mayo on a sesame seed bun first came on the burger scene in 1957.

To celebrate this milestone, the fast-food giant is selling the Whopper for its original 1957 price of just 37 cents this weekend only, Friday and Saturday, December 3-4.

Get our free mobile app

It was quite a year in 1957. The classic Chevy Bel-Air was an instant classic selling for $2,757. A bottle of Coke was a nickel, and you could buy a pretty nice new house for between $10,000 and $20,000. If you wanted to see a film, a movie theater ticket was a mere 62 cents.

And while that first Whopper was grilling over an open flame, Russia started the space race with the launch of Sputnik 1, and the hit "I Love Lucy" aired its last episode.

The roll-back to a 1957 price is a nice perk this weekend.

PS...to grab this deal you'll need to be a member of the new Royal Perks loyalty program. So download the app on your Apple or Andoid phone.

Fun Facts about the Whopper:

In 1957, Burger King co-founder noticed that a restaurant down the street was selling a bigger burger than he was. So he created the Whopper.

Mr. T and Loretta Switt were once spokespersons for the Whopper.

The sesame bun wasn't added until 1970. Before that, it was a plain old bun.

Its slogan used to be, "It takes 2 hands to handle a Whopper."

In 2017, Burger King launched an advertising campaign that had people asking, "Google, what is the Whopper burger?" But the commercial triggered Google Smart Home devices across the country and they stopped the campaign.

The Whopper has 670 calories - 130 more calories than its rival, the Big Mac.

In 2019, a 100% vegetarian burger was introduced called the Impossible Whopper.

Ten Commandments of Sioux Falls: