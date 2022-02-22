There are few things that add as much joy to the world as a bakery does. The smell of a bakery alone is enough to lift the moods of anyone who catches the scent.

A special event or just a Saturday morning can be elevated by adding some fresh baked goods. Breads, cakes, cookies, I'm hungry just thinking about it.

10 Best Bakeries in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls is blessed with a lot of great bakeries. To help you find them and make your day better with some baked confections, we combed online reviews to find the 10 best-reviewed bakeries in Sioux Falls, South Dakota:

1) Ch Patisserie (309 S Phillips Ave Ste 1)

They say they are a "...little slice of Paris in the heart of downtown Sioux Falls."

The people say, "If you can appreciate fine foods and wines then you surely can appreciate fine pastries!! We sampled quite a few of the options and everything was decadent and made with such artistry. The macarons were fresh, and absolutely bursting with flavor...This place will be a staple stop every time we are in Sioux Falls!" - Baylee H. via Yelp

2) Queen City Bakery (324 E 8th St)

"If you're looking for an adorable, well functioning cafe/bakery, stop here. Heck, bring in the instagrammers, they'll be salivating over these picturesque cappuccinos.

The scone and quiche were excellent! They rotate so make sure you check social media!" - Al K.via Yelp

3) Manna Bakery (812 E 6th St)

"Manna has an almost overwhelming number of pastries, and everything we tried was delicious. Sweet and flaky cream cheese stuffed triangles, beautiful churros, jalapeño and ham buns and the list goes on and on. The staff is helpful in guiding choices and their prices are very reasonable. Don't miss this little gem of a bakery!" - Sara S. via Yelp

4) The Cake Lady (2225 W 50th St)

"Ordered a cake for a birthday party; picked the flavors we wanted but gave fairly minimal instructions for decorations/design - let The Cake Lady decide instead. The cake looked absolutely beautiful and tasted amazing! We've also tried her carrot cake available at Morrie's Steakhouse and it is really delicious too! Highly recommend!!" - Andy S.via Yelp

5) Josiah's Coffeehouse and Cafe (104 W 12th St)

"This was my first time here and I could babble on and on about how I enjoyed it, but to sum it up: Great everything- food, atmosphere, staff. Absolutely lovely." - Ashley S. via Yelp

6) The Cookie Jar Eatery (230 S Phillips Ave Ste 101)

"My stash included a snickerdoodle (yum!), heath (double yum!), and the last cowboy cookie (choc chips, rice krispies, and nuts maybe?). +10 points to the lady at the cashier who said "and the last cowboy cookie is riding off into the distance...". Guffaw, snort, giggle." - Tricia D. via Yelp

7) Eileen's Colossal Cookies (2101 W. 41st St. Ste 53)

"I just happened up on this store after I flew in. This is a great bakery with really fun options of cookies. I like their classic frosting flavor which has a hint of almond in their buttercream. There's some really fun creative designs that are seasonal and thematic. The cookies are done to perfection and are literally pieces of art! I only wish there were a few of these establishments in NC!!! These cookies are epic" - Carl S. via Yelp

8) Crumbl Cookies (4027 W 41st St)

"The blueberry cheesecake cookies may have been the best cookies I've ever had and they're not something you see everyday!" Jake P. via Yelp

9) Guatelinda Bakery (919 E Eighth St)

"Pretty good and fresh! Tried some of their cookies and bread it's really good! Would totally recommend!!!" OC L. via Yelp

10) Oh My Cupcakes! (3326 E 10th St)

"This place is awesome! I ordered their first holiday cake of the season. It was a lemon and sage cake for my birthday. It was excellent! It reminds me of the holidays so much and the way it was decorated was so cute with real sage was amazing!¡!

I highly recommend this place. I also bought gluten-free cupcakes from here as well and they were so moist." Everything was perfect!" - Michelle D. via Yelp